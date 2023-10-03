OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani”, netizens on new actress Amrin Qureshi

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it will be introducing new talents, Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi. The teaser of the movie is out and fans are looking forward to the movie.

We can see the leading cast Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi making visits to different parts of the country while promoting the movie. This video of theirs is grabbing attention of the fans. People say that actress Amrin Qureshi is looking very much similar to Kiara Advani, and that the resemblance is uncanny.

As we can see, many feel that actress Amrin Qureshi looks the similar to Kiara Advani. What are your views on these comments and do you feel that the actress Amrin Qureshi looks like Kiara Advani? Do let us know in the comment below.

