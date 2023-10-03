OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi

Amrin Qureshi is all set to make her Bollywood with the movie Bad Boy along with Namashi Chakraborthy, and netizens feels she is the replica of the actress Kiara Advani
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 16:18
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi will be introducing new talents Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi. The teaser of the movie is out and now the fans are looking forward to the movie.

We can see the leading cast of the movie Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi making their visits to different parts of the country as they were promoting the movie and this video is grabbing the attention of the fans as they were seen promoting the movie. Also there are people who are saying that the actress Amrin Qureshi is looking very much similar to Kiara Advani, and she has features of the actress.

As we can see in these comments many people feel the actress Amrin Qureshi looks the same as Kiara Advani. What are your views on these comments and do you feel that the actress Amrin Qureshi is looking like Kiara Advani, do let us know in the comment below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

