OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi will be introducing new talents Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi. The teaser of the movie is out and now the fans are looking forward to the movie.

We can see the leading cast of the movie Namashi Chakraborthy and Amrin Qureshi making their visits to different parts of the country as they were promoting the movie and this video is grabbing the attention of the fans as they were seen promoting the movie. Also there are people who are saying that the actress Amrin Qureshi is looking very much similar to Kiara Advani, and she has features of the actress.

ALSO READ – (Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her)

As we can see in these comments many people feel the actress Amrin Qureshi looks the same as Kiara Advani. What are your views on these comments and do you feel that the actress Amrin Qureshi is looking like Kiara Advani, do let us know in the comment below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?)