OMG! Shraddha Kapoor does cartwheels; Shakti Kapoor reacts

MUMBAI: Right from her first movie Luv Ka the End, Shraddha Kapoor promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and she has proved that over the years. The performance of the actress in the movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

Apart from her cuteness in movies, she is also seen having fun with the media and people around her.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback video where she was seen doing something different in the presence of her father. Wondering what? Well, she did cartwheels!

Have a look at the video.

On the work note, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next romcom, which is slated for a 2021 release.

