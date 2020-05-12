News

OMG! Shraddha Kapoor does cartwheels; Shakti Kapoor reacts

The Baaghi 3 actress is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities. We saw her doing something really amazing in this throwback video.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
12 May 2020 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Right from her first movie Luv Ka the End, Shraddha Kapoor promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and she has proved that over the years. The performance of the actress in the movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

Apart from her cuteness in movies, she is also seen having fun with the media and people around her.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback video where she was seen doing something different in the presence of her father. Wondering what? Well, she did cartwheels!

Have a look at the video.

(ALSO READ: With every movie, Shraddha Kapoor brings a relatable story and a relatable character)

Do share your views on this video, in the comment section below.

On the work note, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next romcom, which is slated for a 2021 release.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: When asked how Shraddha Kapoor would spend a Sunday evening, here’s what the actress replied)

Tags Shraddha Kapoor Shakti Kapoor Baaghi 3 Aashiqui 2 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV shows which supposedly won’t return post the...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here