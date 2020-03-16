OMG! Shruti Haasan says ‘my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is’, when she shared about her dealing with PCOS and Endometriosis

MUMBAI: Shruti is a very talented and beautiful actress and has become a fan-favorite over the years with her amazing performances in films like, Welcome Back, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji among others.

The actress recently shared a post on her social media handle from one of her work out sessions and she opened up about suffering with and dealing with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and Endometriosis. She has been very vocal about her fitness and talked about dealing with these disorders.

She shared an Instagram reel of her working out and in the video, she is dressed in a black tank top and lowers, she is seen to be in a gym and is working out. In the caption of the post, she talked about facing hormonal issues during her workout.

She captioned this post as, “Work out with me. I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out – my body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know o sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you”

The actress seemed pretty positive about her outlook over the disorders and is an inspiration to women facing similar issues with these disorders that often are invisible to the eye of an onlooker but hurt you all the same. More power to her!

Credits: Hindustan Times