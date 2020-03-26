OMG! This Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actress faced problems initially due to her weight

MUMBAI: Maanvi Gagroo started her career with television serial Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007. The actress has impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ujda Chaman, and No one Killed Jessica. She has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from viewers.

In all her projects, she works very hard and takes her performance to a different level.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to speak to the actress on her forthcoming web series Four More Shots Please Season 2.

We asked her whether weight was ever a concern. She said, 'Initially, I have faced many issues because of my weight. There was a time when I went for auditions, and people would start laughing at me after just looking at me. But after the take, I would see the same people applauding for me. So I believe that it was my work and my talent that overtook such issues. Then I started getting more and more work because of my talent and this problem stopped.'

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is very talented. Her work and performances speak for themselves.