News

OMG! This Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actress faced problems initially due to her weight

Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo speaks about getting rejected due to her weight problems.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Maanvi Gagroo started her career with television serial Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007. The actress has impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ujda Chaman, and No one Killed Jessica. She has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from viewers.

In all her projects, she works very hard and takes her performance to a different level.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to speak to the actress on her forthcoming web series Four More Shots Please Season 2.

 We asked her whether weight was ever a concern. She said, 'Initially, I have faced many issues because of my weight. There was a time when I went for auditions, and people would start laughing at me after just looking at me. But after the take, I would see the same people applauding for me. So I believe that it was my work and my talent that overtook such issues. Then I started getting more and more work because of my talent and this problem stopped.'

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is very talented. Her work and performances speak for themselves.

 

Tags Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Dhoom Machao Dhoom Maanvi Gagroo Bollywood Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here