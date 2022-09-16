OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video

Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward and recently the actress was subjected to trolls and body-shaming for her latest look

OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video

MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. The diva often makes headlines every time she posts sensual photos of herself on social media setting it ablaze. Recently, the actress was subjected to trolls and body-shaming for her latest look.

Palak Tiwari opted for a tie-die red emoji full-sleeves top which she paired with a denim short skirt. She opted for a casual look as she paired her attire with black sliders and a black cross-body bag. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the budding actress for her skinny body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Mujhe slim hona but yr is ko dekh yr I’m confused iatan bhi nhi hona silm,” while another said, “she don’t like model she looks like patient of malnutrition”. A third user said, “Annanya ka behan”, while the 4th one said, “Haddi ka dhacha.”.

The actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak will be seen along with other stars like Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal among others.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 15:15

