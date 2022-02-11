OMG! Sidharth Malhotra’s photoshoot in a field garners an unmissable reaction from Vicky Kaushal; check out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra, who is one of the most popular and handsome actors in the Bollywood industry, took to social media and shared pictures from his photoshoot. And it has garnered an unmissable reaction from actor Vicky Kaushal. Though Sidharth Malhotra is looking handsome in the pictures, his choice of location sparked some hilarious comments, including one from Vicky Kaushal.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor posted three pictures of himself in a carousel post--dressed in a white sweater and blue denims, he can be seen soaking up the sun in a field. He captioned the post, "Own your morning, own your day, own your life," adding the hashtags #beawesome, #behumble, and #bekind. Channelling his inner Punjabi, Vicky Kaushal commented, “Bajre da sitta," which literally translates to 'pearl millet pod' but is also the title of a popular Punjabi folk song. Vicky's comment got the most number of 'likes' with over 3,216 'likes' in three hours.

Netizens took to the comment section and made hilarious comments for Sidharth's unusual choice of location for the photoshoot. A person wrote: "Out for morning ritual". Another asked the actor, "Subah subah lota le kar gaye kya (Did you go there in the morning with a mug)?" Others roasted the actor on his sweater, which was ripped and tattered in a few places. "Sweater new le lo sir (Buy a new sweater)," wrote one fan with a laughing emoji at the end.

Take a look below.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen on screen in Shershaah.

