OMG! Sneaker Boys of Bollywood: Take a look at these expensive sneakers these Bollywood stars own!

MUMBAI: Sneakers are a way of life for many fashion enthusiasts and alot of Bollywood stars happen to be a part of it!

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/lifestyle/fashion/sexy-alert-katrina-deepika-and-tara-these-bollywood-beauties-are-flaunting-sexy

Sneakers have become the most fashionable commodity since the athleisure movement took off. There is a battle to own these classic sneakers ranging from Air Dior to Balenciaga. Celebs from B-town are crazy about having the best sneakers on the market. Even before the sneaker trend has fully taken hold, Bollywood actors are already outpacing every sneaker trend. After all, being a celebrity comes with the perks of owning stuff that’s not yet released.

Sneakers have become the most classic fashion statement for all. Here is a list of nine Bollywood male actors, who own the most top-notch pair of kicks that will make you want to possess them!

1. Ranveer Singh- Yeezy ,Rs.1 Lakh

2. Akshay Kumar - Balenciaga, Rs.70 thousand.

3. Shahid Kapoor- Rick Owens hiking Boots - Rs.95 thousand

4. Shah Rukh Khan - Golden Goose - Rs. 40 Thousand

5.Abhishek Bachachan - Adidas+ Yeezy - Rs. 2 Lakh

6. Ranbir Kapoor- Nike Air Dior Sneakers- Rs. 5 Lakh

6. Varun Dhawan: SS19 Air Dior Sneakers: Rs.75 Thousand

Each of these superkicks has a price that might startle you, but you'll also love them.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: SEXY ALERT! Katrina, Deepika, and Tara: These Bollywood Beauties are flaunting 'Sexy Back'!