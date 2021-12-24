News

OMG! Sneaker Boys of Bollywood: Take a look at these expensive sneakers these Bollywood stars own!

Sneakers are not just footwear but a way of life for so many people.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2021 04:11 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sneakers are a way of life for many fashion enthusiasts and alot of Bollywood stars happen to be a part of it! 

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/lifestyle/fashion/sexy-alert-katrina-deepika-and-tara-these-bollywood-beauties-are-flaunting-sexy 

Sneakers have become the most fashionable commodity since the athleisure movement took off. There is a battle to own these classic sneakers ranging from Air Dior to Balenciaga. Celebs from B-town are crazy about having the best sneakers on the market. Even before the sneaker trend has fully taken hold, Bollywood actors are already outpacing every sneaker trend. After all, being a celebrity comes with the perks of owning stuff that’s not yet released. 
Sneakers have become the most classic fashion statement for all. Here is a list of nine Bollywood male actors, who own the most top-notch pair of kicks that will make you want to possess them!

1. Ranveer Singh- Yeezy ,Rs.1 Lakh

2. Akshay Kumar - Balenciaga, Rs.70 thousand.

f2.jpg

3. Shahid Kapoor- Rick Owens hiking Boots - Rs.95 thousand 

f3.jpg

4. Shah Rukh Khan - Golden Goose - Rs. 40 Thousand 

f4.jpg

5.Abhishek  Bachachan - Adidas+ Yeezy - Rs. 2 Lakh 

f5.jpg

6. Ranbir Kapoor- Nike Air Dior Sneakers- Rs. 5 Lakh 

f6.jpg

 

6.  Varun Dhawan: SS19 Air Dior Sneakers: Rs.75 Thousand 

f7.jpg

Each of these superkicks has a price that might startle you, but you'll also love them.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: SEXY ALERT! Katrina, Deepika, and Tara: These Bollywood Beauties are flaunting 'Sexy Back'!

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan sneakerheads TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See