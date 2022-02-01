OMG! Sonam Kapoor passes sarcastic comment on Deepika Padukone, chooses Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past for taking direct and indirect digs at fellow actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others. A few years back when Karan Johar hosted the ‘Koffee With Karan’ show, the actress passed a sarcastic comment on Deepika Padukone over her fashion sense before comparing her to Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Deepika Padukone gives a BEFITTING REPLY to famous influencer Freddy Birdy who TROLLED her!

A few years back, Sonam Kapoor had appeared on the show Koffee With Karan as a guest, and her take on several fellow actors left the audience utterly shocked. She had spoken about Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense on this occasion, making it clear that she has never been a fan of it. She was of the stance that DP’s appearances improved once Anaita Shroff came into the picture.

“Deepika has upped her game.. yes.. but it’s all thanks to Anaita (designer Anaita Shroff). Anaita has done a great job on her.”, Sonam said.

Also Read: Oops! Bollywood celebs who made Fashion disasters in 2021

Sonam Kapoor also tagged the Gehraiyaan actor as ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’, in the rapid-fire round of the talk show.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor even drew comparisons between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s styles and said, “Even if she (Katrina) wears a jeans and t-shirt and has her hair in ponytail.. I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’.”

Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in a movie titled Blind which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Credit: koimoi/Indian Express