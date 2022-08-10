OMG! Sonu Nigam’s father Agamkumar robbed of Rs 72 Lakhs in his Mumbai home, former driver taken into custody

MUMBAI :Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam’s father who lives at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, has been shockingly robbed of Rs 72 lakhs at his home. The senior citizen’s former driver has been booked for the alleged robbery that took place between March 19th to March 20th.

Also Read- EXPOSED! Sonu Nigam reveals some shocking truths of the reality shows

Sonu’s sister Nikita lodged a police complaint with the Oshiwara police Station in the early hours of wednesday. As per Sonu’s 76 year old father Agamkumar’s complaint, first he found 40 lakhs missing and the next day 32 lakhs missing, when he was out of the house visiting his daughter Nikita and son Sonu.

After checking the CCTV footage they found Agamkumar’s former driver Rehan, who he fired after 8 months due to unsatisfactory performance, was seen entering the building with two bags and walking towards his flat.

The Oshiwara police has registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft, trespassing for housebreaking.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Ash King and Hariharan to grace the Kapil Sharma Show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-NDTV