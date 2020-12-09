OMG! Sonu Sood mortgages his properties to funds for needy, READ MORE

MUMBAI: As per the reports actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai, in an effort to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy. Sonu’s humanitarian actions during the course of 2020 have been widely appreciated.

A new report says that the actor has mortgaged the properties, located in Juhu, to raise the loan. The properties include two shops and six flats.

Documents accessed by Moneycontrol reveal that the agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. The building is located along AB Nayar Road, near Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan.

“Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan,” the report quoted Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, as saying.

Sonu arranged for transportation for stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. He also arranged for PPE kits for people, as he continued to field thousands of daily requests for help. In August, Sonu tweeted, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

For his efforts, he was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

