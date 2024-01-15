OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”

MUMBAI : Sonu Sood is a well-known Bollywood actor and humanitarian and is loved by all. He is well regarded for his acting skills, but also for his helping nature. The philanthropist has made headlines on more than one occasion for his kind-hearted spirit. Recently there was shocking news that a passenger from an Indigo flight assaulted the pilot due to the constant delay in their flight. Sonu has now reacted to this behavior of the passenger.

Sharing a picture of the assault on his X page, Sonu wrote, “Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for the airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!”

Last Sunday he had tweeted, “The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them.”

He further wrote, “We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone’s control and everyone deserves to be respected.”

What are your thoughts on Sonu’s reaction and the passenger’s behavior? Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-FreePressJournal

