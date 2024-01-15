OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”

Recently there was shocking news that a passenger from an Indigo flight assaulted the pilot due to the constant delay in their flight. Sonu has now reacted to this behavior of the passenger.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 19:23
movie_image: 
Sonu Sood

MUMBAI : Sonu Sood is a well-known Bollywood actor and humanitarian and is loved by all. He is well regarded for his acting skills, but also for his helping nature. The philanthropist has made headlines on more than one occasion for his kind-hearted spirit. Recently there was shocking news that a passenger from an Indigo flight assaulted the pilot due to the constant delay in their flight. Sonu has now reacted to this behavior of the passenger.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Sharing a picture of the assault on his X page, Sonu wrote, “Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for the airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!”

Last Sunday he had tweeted, “The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them.”

He further wrote, “We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone’s control and everyone deserves to be respected.”

What are your thoughts on Sonu’s reaction and the passenger’s behavior? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-MTV Roadies: Exclusive! Netizens choose Sonu Sood over Rannvijay Sinha for the host of the upcoming season

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal 
 

Sonu Sood Dabangg Neha Dhupia Tumhari Sullu Jodha Akbar Singh is King Akshay Kumar Angad Bedi Garam Masala Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 19:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal to grace the show to promote their upcoming project
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan refuses to leave Savi alone, Reeva stands shocked with his behaviour
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Rasika Duggal on her desired character, “I’m waiting to play a central character in a comedy show.”
MUMBAI: Humorously Yours Season 3, a slice-of-life comedy-drama, draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of...
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas is on a roll, the fans are till today loving the movie Salaar and now there is yet another...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Mannara Chopra questions her sister Mitali about Priyanka Chopra’s reaction on her participating in the show, asks “Is she proud of me”
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Karan Johar reveal the top four finalists of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just two weeks away from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
Jaya
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Lol! Jaya Bachchan reacts to paparazzi telling her where to look while posing
HanuMan
Box office! HanuMan sees a great jump on Sunday, whereas Guntur Kaaram is also the winner
Shriya Saran
Trolled! Actress Shriya Saran is getting trolled for her outfit, netizens are calling her ‘cheap and vulgur’
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Woah! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser details out with release date and duration, deets inside