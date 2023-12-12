OMG! State commands SIT probe into Disha Salian suicide case, A former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput; Deets inside!

Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary Home, issued the investigation's orders, which led to the decision. Subsequently, the state government instructed the Mumbai Police to start a thorough investigation. The Additional Commissioner for the North Region will serve as the SIT's leader.
MUMBAI: According to the most recent information, the Mumbai Police would establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of Disha Salian, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager.

The SIT was established in response to numerous MLAs from the Shinde camp calling for an in-depth probe into the suicide case of Disha Salian. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was earlier accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party of suppressing information about Disha Salian's death.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian was reported to died following a fall from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area. Her sad death occurred only a few days before the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha's parents, Satish and Vasanti Salian, appealed to then-President Ram Nath Kovind amid the scandals surrounding her death, asking for action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son Nitesh, and others.

The parents alleged to have additionally informed him about false rumors circulating over their daughter's death, which caused their family to be criticized. Disha's parents added that they would have no choice but to take their own life if justice hadn't been served in their plea for justice. In addition, they requested that any adverse news about their daughter's passing be removed from any media sources.

