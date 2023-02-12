OMG! Suhana Khan opens up on how she copes up with trolls; Says ‘I think actually what helps me ironically…’

MUMBAI : Suhana Khan will shortly make her acting debut with The Archies responded when asked how she handles trolls. In an interview, while promoting her Netflix movie, Suhana talked about what supported her when she encountered "hateful remarks" on social media. Suhana, who has 4.4 million Instagram followers, is the daughter of film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana Khan stated that she is still learning how to handle the criticism she receives. She says, "I don't deal with it very well, to be honest. I think actually what helps me ironically is that all the mean comments, whatever it may be, has actually made me value kindness a lot more. And when I meet people, going to colleges and things like that, meeting girls especially, it is just very heartwarming to see real people and how they are so warm to you, so that helps me a lot to kind of separate the two. That this is reality, and that (the internet trolling) is not."

The Archies, a highly anticipated Zoya Akhtar film, will debut on Netflix on December 7. Apart from Suhana, The Archies is set in 1960s India and stars the late Sridevi daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Suhana will portray Veronica Lodge, Khushi will play Betty Cooper, and Agastya will play Archie Andrews. In addition, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle are featured in the movie.

Together, Shah Rukh and Suhana are working on a Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie. The title of the action thriller has also been disclosed. A person familiar with what was happening informed the portal, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller."

He added, “The flavour of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction."

