OMG! Suhana Khan opens up on how she copes up with trolls; Says ‘I think actually what helps me ironically…’

In an interview, while promoting her Netflix movie, Suhana talked about what supported her when she encountered "hateful remarks" on social media. Suhana, who has 4.4 million Instagram followers, is the daughter of film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:38
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI : Suhana Khan will shortly make her acting debut with The Archies responded when asked how she handles trolls. In an interview, while promoting her Netflix movie, Suhana talked about what supported her when she encountered "hateful remarks" on social media. Suhana, who has 4.4 million Instagram followers, is the daughter of film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read:WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Suhana Khan stated that she is still learning how to handle the criticism she receives. She says, "I don't deal with it very well, to be honest. I think actually what helps me ironically is that all the mean comments, whatever it may be, has actually made me value kindness a lot more. And when I meet people, going to colleges and things like that, meeting girls especially, it is just very heartwarming to see real people and how they are so warm to you, so that helps me a lot to kind of separate the two. That this is reality, and that (the internet trolling) is not."

The Archies, a highly anticipated Zoya Akhtar film, will debut on Netflix on December 7. Apart from Suhana, The Archies is set in 1960s India and stars the late Sridevi daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Suhana will portray Veronica Lodge, Khushi will play Betty Cooper, and Agastya will play Archie Andrews. In addition, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle are featured in the movie.

Together, Shah Rukh and Suhana are working on a Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie. The title of the action thriller has also been disclosed. A person familiar with what was happening informed the portal, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller."

He added, “The flavour of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction."

Also read:Sizzling! Suhana Khan looks stunning in this latest photoshoot from her father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan The Archies Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Zoya Akhtar Sujoy Ghosh Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda Vedang Raina Movie News Veronica Lodge Betty Cooper Archie Andrews Yuvraj Menda Dilton Doiley Dot Ethel Muggs Mihir Ahuja Jughead Jones Reggie Mantle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi tries to arrange money for Ninad's treatment
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Wow! Priya Banerjee and her mirror selfie game is on point in this new post
MUMBAI: Over the time with her sizzling looks and her acting actress Priya Banerjee has been grabbing the attention of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shah Family feels concerned about Dimpy's closeness with Titu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Wow: Pranali Rathod’s statement earrings are every girl’s true gem!
MUMBAI : If there is one piece of jewellery which is easy to wear and is an out and out true investment for a woman, it...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Animal to Adipurush
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema
The Dirty Picture
Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory
Silk Smitha
Exciting! Silk Smitha’s biopic announced by Chandrika Ravi on her birth anniversary, check out first look
Vicky Kaushal
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur