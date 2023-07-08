OMG! Sunny Deol comments on the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2

MUMBAI: As we approach Independence Day weekend Bollywood will witness a big clash at the box office. Two of the most awaited movies are scheduled to release on the same day. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will lock horns on 11th August 2023.

Both movies have a massive fan base and it is wondered which film will perform well at the box office. After many speculations, Sunny Deol who is headlining the Gadar: The Katha Continues sequel of 2001 released Gadar has finally opened up on a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2.

Speaking of Gadar 2 clash with OMG 2 Sunny Deol recalled how Gadar outperformed in 2001 releasing alongside Lagaan. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turned out to be the all-time biggest blockbuster movie in competition with the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan.

The actor revealed ahead of the release of the action drama based on communal riots of India Pakistan partition Lagaan had more weight in terms of a fanbase. Even then it was the biggest clash at the box office between Gadar and Aamir Khan headliner.

Ever since it was announced Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will release on the same day audience are eager to know what the makers thought about the competition. In an interview with a news portal, Sunny Deol was asked to comment on the clash.

The actor admitted there was a competition when Gadar and Lagaan were released. At that time people were siding with Aamir Khan starrer however, Sunny Deol didn’t think much and with a positive thought, he moved ahead like will see whatever happens.

After the release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha performed phenomenally as compared to Lagaan. He confessed to not watching Lagaan but says it is a very good film.

Right now, citing the advance booking, Gadar 2 has a positive response as compared to Oh My God 2. Gadar: The Katha Continues has already sold over 30,000 tickets for day 1. It is expected that the film will see a grand opening similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

On, the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 also has a favorable report in advance booking. However, the ticket sale of Sunny Deol’s film is more than Akshay Kumar's movie.

