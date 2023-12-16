OMG! This superstar who appeared in over 100 films went missing one day and is yet to be found, his wife remarried

Today we will talk about an actor who achieved fame and popularity with his blockbuster films but soon came crashing down due to lack of work.
Raj Kiran

MUMBAI: Stardom is something that does not always have a positive effect on everyone. Sometimes it can also have detrimental effects that can not only ruin the personal and professional life of the actor but also have lasting psychological effects. 

Today we will talk about an actor who achieved fame and popularity with his blockbuster films but soon came crashing down due to lack of work. The actor we are talking about is Raj Kiran. He has been part of films like Karz, Waaris, Arth, Teri Meherbaniyan, and many more. The actor has been missing for many years now and there were also reports of his passing, but his brother rubbished the rumors saying he is alive but n o one knows where he is and what he is doing today.

There were times when Raj Kiran Mahtani had a huge demand, but due to doing similar roles over and over again, he stopped getting roles and the actor's financial condition started falling apart. He tried his luck on TV but there too he failed to make a mark.

Raj Kiran’s financial condition started getting worse due to no work for years and to make matters worse his wife and daughter too moved out of his house. The actor went into depression and was even admitted to the Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai in 2000. He later went to New York in search of work.

There were reports that Raj had started driving taxis and later went missing without a trace. Rishi Kapoor had spoken  to the Raj’s brother Gobind who said that he was residing in a Atlanta Asylum but his daughter Rishika claimed that her father has been missing for over 25 years and they have not heard from him. Every year Rishika puts up a birthday post for him in his memory.

After waiting for years, Raj’s wife Roopa Mahtani remarried and is now called Roopa Mashruwala.

