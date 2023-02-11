OMG! Sushmita Sen reveals how she suffered a heart attack after 6 months of all-clear check-up

Actor Sushmita Sen was getting biannual checkups every year before she got a heart attack earlier this year. The Aarya actor revealed this in a conversation with Sonal Kalra (Chief Managing Editor, Ent and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times) during their session at the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023.
MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen was getting biannual checkups every year before she got a heart attack earlier this year. The Aarya actor revealed this in a conversation with Sonal Kalra (Chief Managing Editor, Ent and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times) during their session at the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023.

Also read - SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

Sushmita got a heart attack while she was shooting for her Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya in Jaipur. She mentioned in her chat with Sonal that the action scene we see in the third season's trailer was actually shot soon after she got the heart attack.

“It was cathartic in a sense because all of the action that you see in the trailer was shot one month after my heart attack. So when Aarya get shot, falls to the ground and she is gasping for air, in a crazy way it was like reel and real life, finally coming to a beautiful cathartic unison feeling. As dark as that sounds, I think it was a whole new beginning for me. Both personally and for Aarya on screen," Sushmita said.

She said that her parents have heart conditions and therefore she has been going for check ups every six months. “It happened so suddenly and so unexpectedly given that both my parents have heart conditions. I used to have two check ups in a year because I was aware that genetically I have that. My last check up was 6 month before the heart attack and it was shocking. Everything was okay, the stress test was okay, the echo was okay. It was a very sudden occurrence," she said.

The actor added that the health scare taught her some important lessons. “My takeaway is this, whatever be the reason, we all have a deadline. But the fact that day on the 24th of February wasn’t my day, means that there is a lot to be done still. What a driving force that is. To know that your life has so much purpose left, so much to fulfil. It was a massive heart attack and still there was no damage by God’s grace. I am really, very lucky,” she said.

Sushmita was last seen as trans woman Shree Gauri Sawant in web series Taali. Aarya season 3 releases on November 3.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

