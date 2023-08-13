OMG! Sushmita Sen was back to work just 8 days after suffering from heart attack, read more

Sushmita Sen, who was last in a web-series titled Aarya, will now be seen in another web-series named Taali. In the web series, the actress is set to portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen, who was last in a web-series titled Aarya, will now be seen in another web-series named Taali. In the web series, the actress is set to portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. 

Also read -Bigg Boss OTT Season OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Sushmita Sen to grace the finale of the show?

Only recently, the makers of the show opened up about the dedication Sen showed towards her work, despite her health crisis. The makers revealed in an interview how the actress returned to work in just 8 days after she suffered from a heart attack.

Makers of upcoming web-series Taali, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar revealed in an interview with ETimes that Sushmita Sen returned to the dubbing studio in just 8 days after she suffered from a heart attack in Jaipur, earlier this year. 

The makers said, “Her health scare happened after the shoot. We shot for the entire thing, then she moved on to her next shoot - Aarya 3. She was in Jaipur and that's when she got the heart attack. They flew her back in 45 minutes and they immediately rushed her to do the operation.”

Moreover, the makers also added that the upcoming show requires a lot of voice modulation, shouting and even changes in tone, and Sen, despite being in her recovery mode, pulled it off. 

Even though the makers of Taali requested the 47-year-old actress to take rest initially, she assured them that she would not take more than 3 days, but after 8 days she was back in the studio.

Also read - Must Read! Susmita Sen breaks silence on being called a ‘gold-digger’ for her rumored relationship with Lalit Modi: “good that those comments came to me…”

In the month of March, Sen revealed via an Instagram post that she had suffered a heart attack. She wrote, “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...That all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.” Have a look:

Speaking of Sen’s upcoming project Taali, the makers released the trailer on August 7. Sushmita took to Instagram to share the trailer and in the caption, the actress wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge.” Have a look:

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

