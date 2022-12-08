OMG! Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni who attend Arjun Kanungo’s wedding come under public wrath and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, newlyweds Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis threw a reception party. Stars including Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni also made stylish appearances at the party. The couple was looking adorable and their video is going viral on social media. Some social media users praised the couple, while a section of social media users started tolling them.

One of the trolls wrote, “He looks like nashai, like why is she with him. He literally has no class and looks like tapoori.” The second person said, “Jwan bachy hn inky...or ye sab krty phir rhy.” The third person wrote, “Kha Hritik aur kha yeh namunnnaaaa.” The fourth one said, “hrithik ko dump pr iss chompu ko date kr rhi. pagal aurat.”

Another said, “I thought they came to celebrate raksha bandhan.” The sixth one commented, “Ye arslan goni hr function me chwengum Chabate hue aata tapori type.” The seventh one commented, “Who are these people. I have not seen any of their work. Are they on here because they are rich or elated to rich people.”

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Earlier, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Credit: DNA

