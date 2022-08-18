OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets brutally trolled for not removing her shoes while lighting a lamp whereas Tamannaah gets all the praises from the audience for following Indian tradition

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah are two very big names in the world of the entertainment business.

Both began their careers down south and today they have made a name for themselves and are also known as actresses in Bollywood who have been part of big successful commercial movies.

Taapsee has always been this bindaas and straightforward person who speaks her heart out and doesn’t have any flitter for which she is always picked up by the audiences and gets trolled.

On the other hand, Tamannaah is very subtle and she says things only after thinking and she is never much in the headlines.

Recently, the two has attended an event in Australia where they had to light a lamp and Taapsee is seen lighting the lamp with her shoes on whereas Tamannaah removes her shoes and lights the lamp.

Owing to what Taapse did, the audience slammed her and said that she has forgotten her roots and the Indian culture whereas Tamannaah respected the Indian culture and she hasn’t forgotten about it.

Tamannaah has still known for her south movies and hasn’t made it big in Bollywood and thus the netizens feel that no wonder stars down south are so down to earn and cultured with the Indian values.

Well, getting trolled has become a trend these days on social media and Taaspsee has always fallen into the prey of trolling.

Recently, she was trolled for her statement that she is okay with the audience boycotting her movies and that she would love that to happen.

In the video where Tamannaah has got all the love, Taapse had to face the trolls.

