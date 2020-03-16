OMG! Take a look at the B-town celebs whose WhatsApp messages leaked on social media

From Anshula Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, WhatsApp group chats became viral on social media
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities mostly remain tight-lipped when asked about their personal front. But today, in the era of social media, everything is just a click away and celebs live their life under the constant glare of media and paparazzi. Talking about celebrities' personal life, today, we have collated some leaked WhatsApp chats of these top celebrities from Bollywood.

A while back, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor had once revealed about their family WhatsApp group named Dad's Kids and the group includes Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor. Anshula had once shared a screenshot of their group and it had gone viral on social media.

A screenshot of Ranveer and Deepika's family WhatsApp group had once gone viral some time ago. Out of the snap, members of Ranveer and Deepika's family members were figured. Well, from their chat, it was found that Deepika has saved her husband's number as 'Handsome' on her phone.

Everyone is well acquainted with Kareena's BFF squad which includes Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. All these four have a WhatsApp group called 'Guts'. Earlier in ‘Koffee With Karan’, Bebo had revealed about this WhatsApp group and their conversation about Bollywood gossip in the group.

Earlier in Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that they have a family group where if they send something they have to call Amitabh Bachchan so that he can read and reply to the messages. Junior Bachchan also revealed that while Agastya is the most active member of the group, his wife Aishwarya Rai responds after a long wait. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, loves to spread motivation by sending wisdom and inspiring texts to the family group.  

Once Rhea Kapoor shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan where they were seen discussing food. Their chat proved both the ladies are big foodies.

Latest Video