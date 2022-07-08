OMG! Take a look at THESE Bollywood actresses who ended up giving a tight slap to their co-stars for real in front of the entire crew

MUMBAI: Sometimes Bollywood actors take the beating to look authentic on screen. However, actresses like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Mrunal Thakur ended up giving a tight slap to their co-stars for real in front of the entire crew. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif gave a tight slap to Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi since they wanted to look real.

 
On Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets, Anushka Sharma slapped Ranbir Kapoor so hard that it made the latter lose his cool.

Sunny Deol was stunned and speechless when Soha Ali Khan slapped him right across his face while shooting a sequence on Ghayal Once Again sets.

Shahid Kapoor was down and out when Mrunal Thakur slapped him to look authentic while filming Jersey.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan ended up slapping each other hard while shooting for an intense sequence in 7 Khoon Maaf.

