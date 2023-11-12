OMG! Tanishaa Mukerji's Shocking Revelation: Survives Coma After Accident During Debut Film Shoot

In a surprising revelation on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, actress Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about a traumatic incident during the filming of her debut movie, Sssshhh, where she slipped into a coma after a serious accident.
Tanishaa, known for her reality show appearances, including the current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has won praise for her dance performances. In the upcoming episode, she delivers an emotional act dedicated to her unwell pet dog Leo, leaving judges Malaika Arora and Farah Khan impressed.

During the heartfelt performance, Tanishaa shares a personal anecdote from her life, recounting the harrowing incident that occurred in 2003 while traveling to Manali with the cast and crew of Sssshhh. The accident left everyone injured, with fractures, but Tanishaa, who fell out of the car and went underneath it, suffered a severe concussion.

Tanishaa reveals that the accident was so grave that her mother, Tanuja, initially believed she had lost her life. The doctors informed her that continuing the movie shoot was not feasible due to her condition. However, the filmmakers insisted on keeping her as the female lead, causing a delay of one year in completing the film. Throughout her recovery, Tanishaa's pet dog Maxx remained a constant source of support.

The shocking revelation adds a new layer to Tanishaa Mukerji's journey, showcasing the resilience that allowed her to overcome such a challenging period. As fans applaud her dance skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, they now have a deeper understanding of the actress's remarkable strength and determination in the face of adversity.

