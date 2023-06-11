OMG! Tejas star Kangana Ranaut's net worth will make your jaws drop, check it out

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut lives a luxurious life and has made her way up the ladder of fame on her own accord. The Tejas actress is a simple girl from Himachal Pradesh who managed to make it big in life. Through the years, the diva has done many interesting movies and she has created her own fan base.

Hailing from Himachal, Kangana did most of her schooling from Chandigarh and wanted to become a doctor. However, life clearly had other plans! The actress began her journey in Bollywood with Gangster: A Love Story. She won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her portrayal of Simran in Gangster. With her debut film being a major hit, Kangana was soon showered with offers.

Woh Lamhe…, Life in a… Metro, and Fashion are some of her most popular works and fans soon started liking this simple Himachali girl who took over Bollywood. Although her recent few offerings, including Tejas, have not performed as per expectations, Kangana Ranaut’s popularity has skyrocketed over the years.

Hailing from Himachal, the actress has bought a Rs 30 crore bungalow in Manali. The bungalow is spread over 7,600 sq ft and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also has a gym, a yoga room, and a fireplace! This is where Kangana Ranaut’s mom and sister reside.

Other than this, the diva owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai which costs over Rs 20 crore. The 5 BHK apartment is luxury redefined! Other than this she owns the Manikarnika Films office in Pali Hills and it costs approximately Rs 48 crore, according to reports.

The Queen actress also owns a fleet of luxurious cars. She owns a swanky BMW 7 Series worth Rs 35 crore and a Mercedes Benz GLE SUV worth Rs 75 lakhs. Other than this, Kangana is the proud owner of Audi Q3 whose price ranges between Rs 34.75 lakh to Rs 43.61 lakh

The actress has also purchased a Mercedes Maybach S-Class with a price range of IRs 2.69 crore to Rs 3.40 crore.

The majority of Kangana’s income comes from her films. The actress charges anything between Rs 15 to 27 crore per film, according to a report by Lifestyle Asia. Other than films, the Gangster actress does many advertisements for which she charges Rs 3-3.5 crore. Apart from this, she’s also a director and producer, all of which contribute to her massive net worth.

With massive properties across India, her fees for films and ads and a great collection of cars bring Kangana Rananut’s net worth to Rs 95 crore in 2023.

