OMG! The Jalandhar Police arrests THIS Punjabi actor for making objectionable remarks hurting religious sentiments

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested by the Jalandhar police on Wednesday for hurting religious sentiments of people with his remarks. As per reports, he had passed 'objectionable' comments against Lord Valmiki in a recent interview.

Reportedly, a case has been registered against him at the New Baradari police station of the city. Meanwhile, as per a BBC News Punjabi report, the actor folded his hands while apologising. He was quoted as saying, "I wholeheartedly want to apologize to people who are outraged by my remarks. Society is big but I am small—I am not associated with any political party I am just an actor. Please forgive me."

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja has said that Rana has been arrested under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is related to hurting religious sentiments, and elevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act.

Earlier members of the Valmiki community had staged a sit-in protest at Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk in Jalandhar. The had even burnt an effigy of Rana Jung Bahadur near the bust stand in Jalandhar. Similar protests were held in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar as well.

Credit: Times Now