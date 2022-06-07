OMG! The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher suffers injuries during ‘Kaagaz 2’ shooting, Read to know more

 After the super success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher is currently busy shooting for Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2 and has Uunchai in the pipleine

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher who is busy shooting his upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ got injured on the set of the film while shooting for an intense scene, but after taking a brief break, the actor resumed work the very same day.

A source revealed that “It was an intense courtroom scene and Anupam sir was totally engrossed in it but somehow things turned a little concerning as he hit his head on the table. Darshan Kumaar and Satish Kaushik were also present on the sets and when Anupam sir got injured, everyone just ran to him. People were checking to see if any bleeding was there, fortunately, it was not that serious. He was injured but no bleeding.”

The source further added that after a brief break and applying ice on the injury, he returned to shoot the scene. “The makers offered to postpone the shoot as well since it was majorly Anupam sir’s scenes that had to be shot that day. But he denied any such requests and told the makers to give him time to apply the ice pack and then got back to shooting,” said the eyewitness.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’. The veteran actor is currently busy with ‘Kagaaz 2’, a remake of the Malayalam film directed by V.K. Prakash and produced by Satish Kaushik.

