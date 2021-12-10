OMG! The prices of These Bollywood Engagement Rings Will Shock You!

MUMBAI: In every way, diamond, gold, and platinum appear exotic and ravishing, but they are particularly captivating when they come as a wedding proposal ring.

Bollywood beauties wear some of the most beautiful rings. With a dreamy proposal, blissful weddings, and expensive classy rings, every woman in this universe fantasizes about these few exotic things, and with immense love and golden destiny, These Bollywood actresses have gotten this.

Celebrity weddings have left us swooning in recent years.

All eyes were on their outfits and locations, but we somehow missed their gorgeous, expensive wedding rings. It's time to bring back the promise rings.



The following are some of the most expensive engagement rings owned by Bollywood celebrities:

1) Asin :

Asin (₹6 crore): The actress who married Rahul Sharma, the founder of Revolt Motors, YU Televentures, and the co-founder of Micromax Informatics has one of the most gorgeous and expensive rings. Rahul proposed to her a 20-carat solitaire ring that costs more than Rs 6 crores.

2) Shilpa Shetty (3.1 crores): The evergreen beauty of the industry wears a ring as pretty as she is. She was surprised by her husband, Raj Kundra, a business tycoon, with a ring worth Rs 3 crores.

3) Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone (₹2.7 crores): For many, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been goals. The couple had everything they could have imagined for their wedding, from the lavish reception to the expensive ring. Chhapaak's actresses often wear the rectangular platinum solitaire. Reports suggest that the rock costs anywhere between ₹1.3 to ₹2.7 crores.

4) Priyanka Chopra Jonas :

Priyanka Chopra (₹2.1 crores): After their wedding the couple treated each other will gifts while gifted her a car and a snowmobile, whereas PC got him a puppy. Their wedding day was made memorable by Nick's gift, a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum, which cost around ₹2.1 crores. To get that ring, Nick shut down an entire Tiffany store.

5) Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma (1 crore): The couple recently became parents, what more could we say about such a dreamy couple. These two are still our favorite Jodi in B-town and continue to be our couple goals. Anushka’s engagement ring is reported to have cost the cricketer a crore.

6) Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (₹90 lakh); From the outfit to every accessory, they seem so fashion-forward. Anand went for a beautiful diamond that set him back *90 lakh for the love of his life who is such a sucker for fashion.

7) Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (₹75 lakh): When she married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, Kareena Kapoor looked like a Begum. And completing her gorgeous ensemble was a beautiful round diamond. It is said that the ring cost the Nawab ₹75 lakh.

8) Genelia Deshmukh:

Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared one of the cutest love stories among Bollywood celebrities. Their love shines as brightly as the stone on the actress' finger even two kids later. It’s a 14-carat solitaire diamond, which by reports, costs ₹50 lakh.

9) Mira Kapoor:

Mira Rajput (₹ 23 Lakhs): The beautiful Delhi girl broke millions of heart on July 7, 2015, when she called Shahid, her ‘forever’! Their wedding was a hush-hush affair where both the bride and groom looked resplendent in hues of white and pink. But let’s come to the point, her engagement ring! The super-romantic Shahid Kapoor proposed to Mira with a stunning Nirav Modi solitaire ring worth Rs 23 lakhs!

10) Katrina Kaif:

The newly wed Radiant bride has got an engagement ring inspired by princess diana’s Ring with a Sapphire stone.The ring Alledgedly costs Around ₹ 7 lakh.

Let us know the ring that stole your heart in the comment section!

