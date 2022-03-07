OMG! The time when R Madhavan was trolled by his doctor and accused of being an ‘Alcoholic’ and This was his reaction

R Madhavan gave a befitting reply to this, “Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment. His fans too came in support and replied things like, “Ignore the negativity sir. U look hale and healthy,” another fan wrote, “that was a cool reply … get well soon Dr”.

MUMBAI: Also read: Explosive! Has R Madhavan taken an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failure?

The actor is currently being praised for his movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he plays Nambi Narayanan and his look in the film has bemused the audience very much. The actor has been seen in many Bollywood films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu, 3 Idiots amongst others.

There have been instances when the actor was entrapped in controversies, not escaping this fate just like many other actors and celebrities. The actor usually keeps his distance from them though. Last year a doctor trolled him for being an alcoholic and ruining his career.

On twitter this person wrote, “Maddy was once my heartthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health and life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all…!”

Nambi Narayanan is released now in Tamil, Hindi and English languages. He was a former aerospace engineer of ISRO.

Also read: Rocketry Review! The ups and downs of Nambi Narayanan's life are beautifully portrayed in this R Madhavan starrer

Credits: Koimoi

