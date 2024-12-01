OMG! The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be released on this date?

Earlier, the makers released the second song of the movie named 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and now we are here with another update that will surely excite the fans.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Since the year has begun, there have been many disclosures and announcements, which has kept fans interested as they grow more and more interested in the new endeavors that their favorite actors and actresses are involved in.

We had been eyeing a poster for an untitled film for a while, one that featured Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a romantic pose. Fans have been captivated by the movie's subject matter ever since the news broke.

It is reported that in the movie, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are 2 robots. With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie was revealed to be 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released the other wherein we got to see Shahid Kapoor coming back with some amazing dance moves. The fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for.

Earlier today, we reported to you about the makers releasing the second song of the movie Laal Peeli Akhiyaan that has some amazing dance moves from Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

However, now we are here with another update about the movie that's going to excite the fans for sure.

As per sources, the release date of the trailer has been revealed out to be 18th January and though this isn't confirmed yet, the fans of the actors are looking forward to this.

It seems as if this fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is going to work just great because the audience has been waiting for it from so long.

What do you think about the upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

