OMG! The whopping amount charged by THESE divas per item song will leave your jaw dropped

From Nora Fatehi to Jazqueline Fernandez, Bollywood divas never failed to impress their fans with their hot moves and rocking item numbers, however, their charges per item song is unimaginable

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 19:39
movie_image: 
Bollywood

MUMBAI: Item numbers have become a very integral part of films. Makers do try to incorporate a sassy, peppy number in films to titillate the audience.

One of the recent item numbers that has got audiences hooked is Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's killer moves on Oo Antava beats left everyone grooving. Reportedly, Pushpa fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu supposedly charged Rs 5 crore for this one.

Also Read: Wow! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, besides being actresses, the beauty divas are successful businesswomen

Nora Fatehi is the Queen of Item Numbers. With her sultry moves, she sets the temperature soaring whenever she is on stage. As per reports, she charges around Rs 50 lakh per song. But now she seems to have hiked her fees and she is rumoured to be charging Rs 2 crore per song.

Tamannaah Bhatia too is quite a hit when it comes to item numbers. The actress recently appeared in an item song titled Kadthe. She was earlier seen in an item song called Dochai in Yash's KGF 1. As per several reports, she is said to chargeRs 50 lakh per item song.

Sunny Leone who has been a part of songs like Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll and more is said to have charged Rs 3 crore per item song.

Also Read:Lesser-Known Facts! From Katrina Kaif to Manisha Koirala, B-town actresses who worked in B-grade films

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez also charges Rs 3 crore for item numbers. The actress is known for her effortless dance moves.

Chikni Chameli diva Katrina Kaif was reportedly charging Rs 50 lakh for item songs. However, she is now said to have increased her fees post the success of her song from Dhoom 3.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nora Fatehi Jacqueline Fernandez Katrina Kaif Sunny Leone Tamannah Bhatia Oo Antava
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 19:39

