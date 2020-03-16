OMG! There was a time when actor R Madhavan said that he was attracted to This Bollywood Diva, Deets Inside

He said in the interview, “she is phenomenal and if you don’t have that chemistry, then it is difficult to portray the romance on-screen. She is exotically beautiful, charming. I did not know how our relationship would be on the sets. She never made me realize how big a star she is.”

Actor R Madhavan is amongst the most talented actors in the movie-making industry. He has created a name for himself on his merit and deserved all the recognition bestowed upon him. He is famous for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rocketry, 3 Idiots among others.

R Madhavan and Bipasha starred together in a movie called ‘Jodi Breakers’ in 2012. And while promoting his film, the actor talked about his chemistry with Bipasha in the movie. He said, “whenever you have chemistry on-screen, then you have to be very attracted to the person. And I am definitely attracted to Bipasha as a person,”

He said in the interview, “she is phenomenal and if you don’t have that chemistry, then it is difficult to portray the romance on-screen. She is exotically beautiful, charming. I did not know how our relationship would be on the sets. She never made me realize how big a star she is.”

Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 after they worked together in Alone. She was previously in a relationship with John Abraham but they parted ways in 2011. She was last seen in the web series called Dangerous.

Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. He celebrated his 23rd marriage anniversary with wife Sarita Birje. The couple is parents to son Vedaant, who was born to them in 2005. Madhavan was widely appreciated for his role in Rocketry.

