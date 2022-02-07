OMG! These actresses wanted to marry Salman Khan but the superstar rejected them

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have in the Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen the actor making headlines for his controversial news. We have also seen the actor making headlines for his romantic linkups.

Actresses from Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, we have seen all these names getting linked with actors which has become the talk of the town.

But many of them dreamt to marry actor Salman Khan but things did not fall as per the plan and many a times the actor did not accept the proposal

Having said that, today we are going to discuss the Bollywood actresses who wanted to marry Salman Khan but were rejected by the actor.

1. Katrina Kaif

How can we forget one of the most loved on screen jodis, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif we have in Bollywood industry. As we all know there was a time when there was rumour about the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, because of which there were news that Salman Khan did not like the relationship between Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor and he backed out from the marriage plan with Katrina Kaif.

2. Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are indeed one of the most loved and looked upon jodis we have in Bollywood, it was during the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where the actor made headlines for controversial reasons. As we all know the relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai broke up and how Vvivek Oberoi entered, the couple was all set to get married but the relationship ended on a bad note.

3. Zareen Khan

Actress Zareen Khan who was bought in the Bollywood industry by Salman Khan himself in the movie Veer, there were many news which were floating around that actress Zareen Khan is the doppelganger of the actress Katrina Kaif. It was said the actress Zareen Khan wanted to marry Salman Khan, but it couldn't happen

4. Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah who made her debut with the movie Jai Ho along with Salman Khan also makes up to the list of actresses who wanted to marry Salman Khan, when the actor approached her for the movie Jai Ho it is said that Daisy Shah wanted to marry him but the actor rejected her marriage proposal.

Well these are the Bollywood actresses who wanted to marry superstar Salman Khan but due to some reason they couldn’t marry.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

