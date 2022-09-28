OMG! These Bollywood couples revealed their partner's most irritating habits

MUMBAI : Bollywood stars are idols/role models for many generations of Indians who seemingly have perfect lives. Compromises, sacrifices and more are a part of every marriage. Yet even they don’t have perfect marriages. Keep on reading to find out the most annoying habits of Bollywood couples that their partners have to deal with.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt



In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor divulged that he struggles to sleep at night next to Alia Bhatt as she moves diagonally in her sleep. He then has only one corner of the bed left for him. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt revealed that while she adores Ranbir Kapoor's silence as he is a good listener, she is sometimes annoyed as she wants him to respond.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan disclosed the habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her the most on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7. She said that SRK always sees guests off to their car and that he is more outside than inside where the party is going on. She said, “It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

While answering fan questions, Mira Rajput Kapoor divulged Shahid Kapoor's most annoying habit. She expressed that the Kabir Singh actor makes a lot of typos in text messages. She has to really concentrate to understand what he has written.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

On the show The Love Laugh Live, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed Saif Ali Khan’s most annoying habit. She stated that Saif Ali Khan's immediate response to any question is 'No', and that irritates her the most.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

In an interview, Deepika Padukone shared that she gets very irritated because Ranveer Singh eats his food really fast. She said that by the time she has had two spoons, he is already done with his eating.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar himself revealed an annoying habit of his. On Koffee With Karan Season 5, he revealed that he loves watching sports. Whenever he is back from work, he changes into his pyjamas and just watches sports. Even during Twinkle Khanna's book launch event, he quickly glanced at the scores.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Abhishek Bachchan had once revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a certain way of packing things. He said, 'She's manic and weird about packing everything in a certain way. I don't know if she's happy doing it, but I'm certainly least happy watching her pack.'

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”



