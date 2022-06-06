OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event

MUMBAI: IIFA 2022 was a treat for fashion lovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others turned up in the best of Indian and international labels. We saw outfits from top-notch designers like Jean Louis Sabaji, Michael Cinco, and Versace at the bash.

The glitzy award ceremony was attended by many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. B-town divas put their best foot forward and made heads turn with their impeccable sense of style. The whopping price of their stylish dresses will make your jaw drop!

Have a look.

Aishwarya opted for designer Rohit Bal’s outfit from his latest collection. The price of the collection starts from Rs 1,50,000. And, the black velvet heavy embroidered dress that Aishwarya wore cost around Rs 2,95,000.

Urvashi, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a body-hugging Furne Amato gown for IIFA 2022 red carpet. Reportedly, the cost of her stylish gown is a whopping Rs. 20 lakh. She donned a mermaid silhouette embellished dress by Amato Couture, which was long and straight from the top to the middle thigh and it flared out into a wide skirt that had feathers attached to it.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, made heads turn in Norwegian designer Kristian Aadnevik’s outfit. The Simmba actress wore a tube gown that featured a tulle trail and corset bodice adorned with bows made of crystals. The cost of her outfit is Rs.16,96,253.

Ananya Panday chose an elegant ivory white saree having sequins and feathers from Khaab by Manish Malhotra. It costs Rs 4,95,000.

Meanwhile, The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as the IIFA, is an annual awards event. Produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the winners of the awards are decided by fans who vote online for actor from the Indian film industry. Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year.

