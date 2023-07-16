OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out

While he made his mark with these films, he was offered another romantic comedy during his youth. The only hook was the actress in the film. RK was offered a rom-com co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is the suave charmer who can convincingly pull off a romantic comedy like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his 40s as well. He was the most sought-after star after he starred in Bachna Ae Haseeno with three Bollywood Divas.

Also read - Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

He later went on to become the most eligible bachelor on-screen with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His irresistible charm made him the top choice for Dil Dhadakne Do as well, although he decided to decline the offer.

While he made his mark with these films, he was offered another romantic comedy during his youth. The only hook was the actress in the film. RK was offered a rom-com co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. However, he was not convinced about the actress and presented his doubts in front of the producers.

Ranbir Kapoor felt Sonakshi Sinha was not the correct pairing for him, and he argued that the actress would look older to him on-screen, as reported by an entertainment portal in 2012. However, the producers were sure that they wanted Sonakshi in the film.

Sona, at that time, was also paired opposite Imran Khan in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara and she was sure that there will not be any problem or hindrance with her film with Ranbir.

Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha has worked on Lootera with Ranbir Kapoor’s contemporary Ranveer Singh. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor romanced Priyanka Chopra not once, but twice in Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi.

PeeCee, for the unversed, is 4 years older than Sonakshi Sinha. Ranbir also romanced Bipasha Basu very early in his career. Bipasha now is 44, 8 years older than Sonakshi.

Also read - Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi have never crossed paths on-screen ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is four years younger than Ranbir Kapoor who is now 40, and she has romanced Arjun Kapoor In Tevar who currently is 38 and Aditya Roy Kapur, currently 37, in Kalank.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Ranbir Kapoor Sonakshi Sinha Imran Khan Aditya Roy Kapur Arjun Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Bipasha Basu Kalank Tevar Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
MUMBAI :  Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured love story is as old as time in Bollywood. While the Queen...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Joy Killer! Abhimanyu’s excitement dead as Akshara comes home
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Faltu: Upcoming Coincidence! Ayaan and Faltu to finally meet once again?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is the suave charmer who can convincingly pull off a romantic comedy like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar...
Imlie: Oh No! Atharva asks to forgive Chini, police enter the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ and so did...
Recent Stories
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Latest Video
Related Stories
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Om not being able to set a box office record
What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record
Vijay Sethupathi
Must read! Vijay Sethupathi reveals about his character in the upcoming film Jawan and his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan
Devdas
Woah! Devdas clocks 21 years; throwback to the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the hurdles faced while filming the iconic movie
Rekha-Hrithik Roshan
OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry
and said “It was a nightmare
What! When Shammi Kapoor spoke about falling for ‘pretty girl’ Mumtaz when he was a windower, and said “It was a nightmare”