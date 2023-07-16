OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is the suave charmer who can convincingly pull off a romantic comedy like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his 40s as well. He was the most sought-after star after he starred in Bachna Ae Haseeno with three Bollywood Divas.

Also read - Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

He later went on to become the most eligible bachelor on-screen with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His irresistible charm made him the top choice for Dil Dhadakne Do as well, although he decided to decline the offer.

While he made his mark with these films, he was offered another romantic comedy during his youth. The only hook was the actress in the film. RK was offered a rom-com co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. However, he was not convinced about the actress and presented his doubts in front of the producers.

Ranbir Kapoor felt Sonakshi Sinha was not the correct pairing for him, and he argued that the actress would look older to him on-screen, as reported by an entertainment portal in 2012. However, the producers were sure that they wanted Sonakshi in the film.

Sona, at that time, was also paired opposite Imran Khan in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara and she was sure that there will not be any problem or hindrance with her film with Ranbir.

Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha has worked on Lootera with Ranbir Kapoor’s contemporary Ranveer Singh. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor romanced Priyanka Chopra not once, but twice in Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi.

PeeCee, for the unversed, is 4 years older than Sonakshi Sinha. Ranbir also romanced Bipasha Basu very early in his career. Bipasha now is 44, 8 years older than Sonakshi.

Also read - Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi have never crossed paths on-screen ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is four years younger than Ranbir Kapoor who is now 40, and she has romanced Arjun Kapoor In Tevar who currently is 38 and Aditya Roy Kapur, currently 37, in Kalank.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi