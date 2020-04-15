OMG! Tiger Shroff looks so different in this video

MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff, who has had a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in over 200 films. The actor, who is fondly called Jaggu dada by his fans, has often been labelled as the 'cool dude of Bollywood'.

His son Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. In his first movie itself, the actor showed a lot of potential and thus garnered love and appreciation from the audiences.

Subsequently, he started being known for his flawless and daredevil action sequences, and his hard work and dedication was clearly seen on the screen.

Moreover, Tiger is a great dancer. His fans go gaga over his dance moves, and many call him the Michael Jackson of Bollywood.

We now came across a very special old video of the actor where he was seen practising his stunts with his subordinates. Trust us guys, the actor looks unrecognizable.

A teenage Tiger Shroff is nailing it in the video. The actor was polishing his flipping skills back then.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 and will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

