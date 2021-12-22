OMG! Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while doing a high-octane action shoot in Ganapath: Part 1

MUMBAI: After the 2019 blockbuster 'War,' Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his most awaited action-thriller 'Ganapath: Part 1’. The actor reportedly suffered an eye injury while indulging in high-octane action.

Tiger posted a picture with a minor black eye injury, accepting it as a badge of honour, and posing it with style on his Instagram story. The actor posted the picture and called it, "Shit happens, Ganapath final countdown."

The 'Baaghi' actor is known for performing his own stunts, and even for his upcoming film, the actor has taken the mantle to perform daredevil stunts. Even before the film release, Tiger has given his fans a few glimpses about his preparation for the raw action.

The motion poster and the glimpse of the UK schedule have already created enough buzz for the film, and it is one of the anticipated movies of 2022.

'Ganapath Part 1,' is an action-thriller franchise, with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in primary roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh. The first instalment of the film will be released in December 2022. Apart from 'Ganapath,' Tiger will also be seen in 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022.

