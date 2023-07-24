OMG! Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Instagram account hacked; filmmaker files a complaint with the cyber cell: “I want social media out of my life”

MUMBAI :Tigmanshu Dhulia is multifaceted and talented. He is not just a fabulous director but has shown his acting prowess in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid and many more. The actor-filmmaker has his loyal fan following who eagerly await to know what he is up to and then his next project will be out. Dhulia is now in the news for another reason.

The Paan Singh Tomaar director’s Instagram account has been hacked and he has filed a police complaint regarding the same. The filmmaker is enraged to see this ugly side of social media and said that his account also duped his costume assistant. Narrating the incident, Tigmanshu said, “I have an account on Instagram, but I am not very tech-savvy and do not engage much on these platforms,” states Dhulia, recalling that the hacker asked his young assistant for Rs 800 on the pretext that his online payment app was not functioning. Unsuspectingly, the assistant transferred the money, only to receive further requests for additional funds, totaling around Rs 4,000.”

Tigmanshu further said, “It’s quite shocking and disappointing to see such malicious acts targeting innocent individuals. I wonder about the reasons and intentions behind such actions. I am not using my Instagram account at all now, and the police are handling the investigation and recovery process for my account. I plan to follow up with the cops in a week regarding the progress.”

Tigmanshu, who has lost his faith in social media further added, “I find social media very useless; it’s too much of a waste of time. Having a blue tick or maintaining my social media presence doesn’t bother me. I want social media out of my life.”

On the work front, Tigmanshu’s last directorial was Garmi starring Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, and Dheerendra Gautam.

Credit-IndiaToday