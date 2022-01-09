OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah never shies away from making statements about other actors. In an old interview, he said that he did not like Farhan Akhtar's acting and his films. He said that even though he admired Farhan, he doesn't really care much about his work.

Naseeruddin is an award-winning actor. In his decades-long career he has won three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan awards, among many others honours. He is known for his work in films such as Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), Ijaazat (1987), A Wednesday (2008), The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), and Iqbal (2005), among others.

In 2013 Naseeruddin was quoted saying, “Farhan Akhtar’s films I clearly don’t care for. I liked his first film Dil Chahta Hai. He’s a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow I won’t be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10-course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films and writes, I think it’s great he’s doing whatever he can. I’m not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him."

He then appeared in films such as Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Chahta Hai and many others. In 2011, he was seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Credit: Hindustan Times



