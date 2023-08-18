OMG! Udd JaKale Kaava music composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using his songs without consent

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has been doing very well at the box office. Not just the nostalgia of the first installment but the performances and music too have been winning hearts all over the country. The film however has now got itself into a controversy.

Also Read-Must Read! Do you know the education qualification of Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma?

Uttam Singh who was the original music composer of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has now slammed the makers of the sequel for using his song without his consent. Two most popular songs from the first installment; Udd Ja Kale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi – have been used in the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which have been rearranged by Mithoon and even some part of the background score have been used.

Uttam Singh, who is the brother of late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh told a news portal, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

Also Read-WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon

Gadar 2 has so far earned around Rs 420 crores at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the only film that is it’s competition earning over Rs 500 crores worldwide.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA