OMG! Unseen pictures from the sets of Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Well, we all know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming fantasy adventure drama film Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in interesting characters. The film has had several delays since the film was announced four years back.

Ayan Mukherji in his recent post on the social media platform shared some of the unseen pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. He captioned the photos as "Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra".

The first picture shows that he is having a conversation with Ranbir kapoor on the sets, while in the second picture he is seen managing the crew of the film in a massive Durga Pooja Pandal set. The third picture showed him directing a CGI scene in the film. In the fourth picture, Ayan was seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor with snow capped mountains in the background. The last picture showed the director is lost in his own thoughts.

Karan Johar was the first to react to the pictures. The filmmaker commented on Ayan’s pictures and said, "Low key stuff...". The fans that are waiting for the film to release on the silver screen also started sharing their comments on those pictures. One user wrote, ‘Release it now please’. While the other said, ‘I was 6 when the film was announced and now I am 26, release the movie soon.’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead roles in the film. The other cast who will be seen in it are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal roles.

