OMG! On Valentine’s Day, THIS picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'forever two' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur go VIRAL

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are considered an adorable couple of the B-town. The power couple grabs limelight whenever the actress shares adorable family pictures. This time too they are in news for the same reason.

As we know, Taimur Ali Khan, who turned five in December 2021, is already the cutest star as the paparazzi wait with bated breath to click his pictures. Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh, will turn one later this month on February 21.

ALSO READ: Aww! Bua Saba Pataudi shares an adorable throwback picture of Taimur Ali Khan! Fans are all heart Eyes!

To mark Valentine's Day, Kareena dropped an adorable picture of her 'forever two' on her Instagram handle. Calling them by their nicknames Saifu and Tim Tim, Kareena wrote, "Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two...Saifu and Tim Tim". Both the father and the son have priceless expressions in the picture. While Saif looks surprised, Taimur cannot control the excitement of eating his ice cream. Their younger son Jeh wasn't visible in the photo. The picture has gone viral on social media.

Take a look below.

Adorable, isn’t it?

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's next is a mythological film 'Adipurush' in which his character Lankesh is based on the demon king Ravana. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lovely! Saif Ali Khan and his elder kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan win over netizens’ hearts; find out the reason

CREDIT: DNAINDIA