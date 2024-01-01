OMG! Vedang Raina addresses the rumours about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor

The Archies: Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, made her debut this year with Netflix's movie 'The Archies'. Despite mixed responses from the viewers and film critics, Khushi received well-deserved praise for her decent performance.
MUMBAI: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, made her debut this year with Netflix's movie 'The Archies'. Despite mixed responses from the viewers and film critics, Khushi received well-deserved praise for her decent performance. 

Vedang Raina, who played the role of Reggie in the movie, also earned rave reviews for his portrayal. While rumors have been circulating that Khushi and Vedang are dating, just like their co-stars and friends Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Vedang recently addressed the speculation about his alleged love affair with her.

For those who are unaware, Vedang Raina is a popular name in social media. He has modeled for various brands and has around 200,000 followers. Zoya Akhtar chose him to play the role of Reggie in Netflix's The Archies. 

There have been rumors floating around that Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are dating each other. While Khushi chooses to keep quiet, Vedang has finally addressed the rumors. He said that he connected with Khushi on many levels while shooting for The Archies.

Raina stated that Khushi is indeed a great friend of his, but he wants to clarify that they are not dating. He mentioned that he is currently single and when the right time comes, he is hopeful to find love. 

Raina further emphasized that he is looking for three specific qualities in a partner: sweetness, loyalty, and hard work, which he is confident he will find in the right person.

Khushi captivated everyone's hearts when she confidently donned her late mother Sridevi Kapoor's gorgeous gown at The Archies premiere night. 

She stated that she wanted to feel her mother's presence close to her on that day, and hence, decided to honor her memory by wearing her mother's clothes.

