OMG! Videos of Siddhanth Kapoor from the alleged rave party go viral

Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has landed in a drugs controversy. The Bengaluru police busted a rave party where the star son was allegedly found consuming drugs.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 17:55
movie_image: 
Siddhanth Kapoor1

MUMBAI: Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has landed in a drugs controversy. The Bengaluru police busted a rave party where the star son was allegedly found consuming drugs. The actor’s sample tested positive for drugs and he has been taken to Ulsoor Police Station for further inquiry.

Reportedly, he is one of the six who tested positive out of the 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs.

Ever since the shocking news surfaced, videos of Siddhanth Kapoor are going viral. In one video, he is seen handling the DJ console while people in the bash are dancing to the music. In another video, cops are seen talking to the people after the raid at the alleged rave party.

Have a look


Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Siddhanth Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted to the shocking news. He said, “I can say only one thing – it’s not possible”.

Later, the actor said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

Siddhanth was rumoured to be dating model Erika Packard, but after a few years of living in, the couple parted ways. Meanwhile, in 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau had called Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in a drugs case that had emerged during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress had reportedly accepted attending Sushant's 'Chhichhore' success party at his Pawana guesthouse but denied all reports of consuming any kinds of drugs.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Siddhanth Kapoor Shakti Kapoor Shivangi Kolhapure Shraddha Kapoor Bollywood actor DJ Bhagam Bhag Bhool Bhulaiya Shootout At Wadala TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 17:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Huge update! Sayantani Ghosh joins Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul
MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has participated in TV reality shows like...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Face-off! Akriti confronts Gungun, Chandru, Charu and Golu not on the same side
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Alice is one of the closest people that I have in the industry' Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gets CANDID about his bond with Alice Kaushik, the current track of Pandya Store and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Uff Hotness! Anushka Sen's shimmery Bodycon dress or Pastel blazer outfit? Which is your favorite?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Neelam Singh ENTERS Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Upcoming Drama! Akriti coming to meet Anubhav, Golu informs Gungun
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Latest Video