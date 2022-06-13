OMG! Videos of Siddhanth Kapoor from the alleged rave party go viral

MUMBAI: Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has landed in a drugs controversy. The Bengaluru police busted a rave party where the star son was allegedly found consuming drugs. The actor’s sample tested positive for drugs and he has been taken to Ulsoor Police Station for further inquiry.

Reportedly, he is one of the six who tested positive out of the 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs.

Ever since the shocking news surfaced, videos of Siddhanth Kapoor are going viral. In one video, he is seen handling the DJ console while people in the bash are dancing to the music. In another video, cops are seen talking to the people after the raid at the alleged rave party.

Have a look

Meanwhile, Siddhanth Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted to the shocking news. He said, “I can say only one thing – it’s not possible”.

Later, the actor said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

Siddhanth was rumoured to be dating model Erika Packard, but after a few years of living in, the couple parted ways. Meanwhile, in 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau had called Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in a drugs case that had emerged during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress had reportedly accepted attending Sushant's 'Chhichhore' success party at his Pawana guesthouse but denied all reports of consuming any kinds of drugs.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

