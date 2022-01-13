OMG: Vidyut Jamwal to start shooting for his film IB71

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal has recently announced his production house The Action Hero. Now we have come to know that Vidyut’s home production has their first film titled as IB71 and is all set to start shooting for the film soon. The actor took to his social media handle to inform his fans that the shoot of his film IB 71 has begun in a very unique style.

Taking to his instagram handle the actor producer wrote, It is a new beginning for my production house Action Hero Films. I am thrilled to support a film that will retell a glorious chapter in history. This is a story of genius of intelligence officers, whom I salute wholeheartedly. Me and my team are grateful that we are starting the year on an exciting note.

In the film Vidyut will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer. The film is based on a true event on how Indian Intelligence officers dodged the entire Pakistani office and provided the necessary support to our armed forces to face a two front war.

Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga will be seen in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy. The film is slated to release in 2022.

