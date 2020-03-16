OMG! Vijay Deverakonda makes a shocking revelation and it has connection with his upcoming film Liger

MUMBAI : South actor Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly waiting for his big Bollywood debut Liger, produced by Karan Johar co-starring Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, in a recent media conversation, Vijay has said that he had a migraine for one whole day after he was punched by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making his acting debut in Hindi films, during the rehearsal for ‘Liger’.

Talking about the incident when Mike Tyson punched him by mistake, Vijay Deverakonda said: “When I reached the set, the production team told me that they couldn’t find shoes for Tiger sir as his feet size is 14. I have big feet and mera size 10 hai. When he came to the set and said hi, his wrist size was also big.”

He added, “I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had a migraine for the whole day. I didn’t get knocked out, but my body wanted to fall down.”

On the other hand, Ananya recounted one of the incidents and said: “He only kept his arm on my shoulder and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends.”

‘Liger‘ is all set to have a pan-India release on August 25.

