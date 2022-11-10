OMG! Vijay Deverakonda reacts on his Bollywood debut film Liger failing miserably to impress anyone, says, “we all have not-so-good days”

MUMBAI: South hottie Vijay Deverakonda made quite an impact on fans with his film Arjun Reddy. So much so that it was also remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh and the film did exceptionally well despite the violent content.

Post that Vijay became a known face even in Bollywood so his debut here was imminent. That’s when Liger came into being. The PAN India film was his Bollywood debut, which also was dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Also Read-Shocking! Vijay Devarakonda is getting trolled on his recent public appearance; netizens say, 'Liger flop hone ke bad ye Kis Tarah Ke kapde pehan raha hai'

The Puri Jagannad directorial Liger however failed to work at the box office and got terrible reviews. It created quite an impact on lead actor Vijay Deverakonda too.

At an award function, talking about Liger’s failure, Vijay said, “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you.”

Also Read- Hot! Vijay Deverakonda Looks Super Hot in these Pictures

Liger also starred Ananya Panday and her pairing with Vijay was loved by fans. The film also featured Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy along with International boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Vijay will next be seen in the South film Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- pinkvilla



