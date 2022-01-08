OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Liger, a Dharma productions film produced by Karan Johar

OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananaya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event of their upcoming movie Liger after a large crowd of fans gathered at the venue to secure their beloved stars’ glimpse, which led to the stampede-like situation. The event took place at a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: Exciting! Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter to spill beans on ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday in Koffee With Karan season 7

Visuals from the scene showed people shoving each other, and a female fan feeling suffocated. At one point, the woman sat down on the floor after she could not breathe properly. Reportedly, Vijay and Ananya were to partake in a special activity which would have the fans in attendance all excited for their film Liger, but neither star was able to finish their special task as the fan frenzy escalated into a “full fledged stampede-like situation".

Late last night, Vijay also took to his Instagram Stories to address the same. He wrote: “Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Ananya Panday reveals the shocking reason why she ignores Tara Sutaria

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote Liger. Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.

Credit: News 18

