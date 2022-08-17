OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is known for his memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer, Parineeta’ Shekha, Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Rohit and more opened up about how despite being the eldest child – and only son, to former Indian skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, he had a pretty normal upbringing.

Also Read:

Explosive! Saif Ali Khan was SLAPPED by action director Tinu Verma for THIS reason, Scroll down for details

The Omkara actor said, “I definitely had a privileged upbringing, but as far as money goes, my parents never gave me any pocket money… at least not more than the guy next door. I had a normal upbringing, and there are no nawabs (royals); it’s a tag in movies.”

Continuing further, Saif Ali Khan added, “My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was the last nawab (royal). And even he didn’t think of himself as one. The image isn’t because I’m a nawab (royal), but because I enjoy the lifestyle of a movie star. Sometimes you can’t beat your image, and it’s okay. It’s fine. If the image was true, it would be nothing to me.”

Also Read:

Shocking! Saif Ali Khan’s children will not be able to inherit his Rs 5000 crore worth property, details inside

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Also starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2023. He will also be seen in Pushkar–Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film will be theatrically released worldwide on September 20, 2022.

Credit: Koimoi