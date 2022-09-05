OMG! Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar and it has a connection with ‘The Kashmir Files’

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ was a box office hit with a lifetime collection of Rs 252.90 Crore
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files turned out to be a box-office success as it minted a lifetime collection of Rs 252.90 Crore. Upon its theatrical release, many celebrities lauded the film's box office run. One amongst them was superstar Akshay Kumar. However, it looks like Vivek isn't convinced with the Khiladi Kumar praising his movie.

Also Read:Oops! Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri dismissed actress Tanushree Dutta’s accusations of sexual misconduct, read to know more

Recently, Vivek was quoted saying, "Woh toh, ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab sau log samne khade hoke sawal puchenge ki Kashmir Files nahi chali, apki film nahi chali aur woh chal gai toh kya bolega, wo tho mai eak function mai tha Bhopal mein issliye bolna pad gaya.

Agnihotri further continued that Akshay's comment was only limited to the stage and added, "Peeche koi nahi bolta."On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's last release Bachchhan Paandey released on the big screen a week after The Kashmir Files. However, it turned out to be a major box office washout.

Also Read:Akshay Kumar: Writing and directing a historical is not an easy job

Later, while speaking at an event in Bhopal, when the Hera Pheri actor was asked about his film's poor collections at the box office, he talked about how The Kashmir Files was like a wave in the country.

Akshay had said, "Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh diya. Woh alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya."

Credit: FilmiBeat
    
    
    

